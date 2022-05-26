To My Star's first season first aired back in 2021. It is a Korean web drama that stars Kim Kang Min as Han Ji Woo who plays the role of a chef who doesn't want to stray from his well-worn path. It also stars Son Woo Hyun as Kang Seo Joon, an actor who has strayed from the norm. Crash Landing On You, Hotel Del Luna, Vincenzo - 5 Kdramas To Get An American Remake Soon.

The second season of To My Star recently revealed brilliant new posters for season 2. In one poster Kang Seo Joon is standing in a field and the text says "Thinking about it, I really had done my best." Han Ji Woo also seems to be standing in the same field with the text that says, "It’s just, I’m not used to myself either." The posters hint that the couple will deal with changes in the new season as they try to navigate their new found relationship.

Season 2 of To My Star will release on the 5th of June.

