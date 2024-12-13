The Telangana High Court granted interim bail of four weeks to Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun after he was arrested earlier in the day (December 13) in connection with a case involving a woman's death due to a stampede at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad on December 4, 2024. Two others who were arrested in the same case were also granted bail. Soon after the news came out, Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule director Sukumar and close friend and actor Rana Daggubatti were spotted arriving at the actor's residence in Hyderabad. Check out videos of the same below. Allu Arjun Granted Interim Bail by Telangana Hight Court in ‘Pushpa 2’ Premiere Stampede and Death Case.

‘Pushpa 2’ Director Sukumar Reaches Allu Arjun’s House Post His Bail

Rana Daggubati at Allu Arjun’s House

