The trailer of the upcoming Malayalam film CBI 5 – The Brain was released last evening and Mollywood lovers couldn’t contain their excitement to see the return the of the iconic cast members in the fifth instalment. The investigative thriller will see Mammootty returning as Sethurama Iyer, one of his popular characters. But it was the glimpse of veteran actor Jagathy Sreekumar that left all fans thrilled. He would be making his comeback with K Madhu’s film and reprising his role as CBI officer Chacko. His career has been on hold ever since he was seriously injured in a road accident in March 2012. Take a look at what fans have to say about Jagathy’s return with the investigative thriller.

Watch The Trailer Of CBI 5 – The Brain Below:

Sheer Happiness

So True

Happiness. That's all I can say about these shots. Great to see the multifaceted Jagathy Sreekumar sir back to where he belong. Malayalam cinema missed you sir ❤️#cbi5 #Mammootty #jagathysreekumar #CBI5TheBrainOnMay1 #CBI5FromMay1 pic.twitter.com/GmCjtoSg3C — Arjun Suresh (@i_arjunsuresh) April 22, 2022

This Glimpse

Movie Buffs Are Elated

Legendary Comedian

Love to see him again 🥺 Best comedian of M-Town ever Jagathy Sreekumar ! ❤#CBI5TheBrain pic.twitter.com/eFQld7BPM2 — E6 (@BreathBarca10) April 22, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)