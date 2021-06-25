Cold Case trailer made it evident that Prithviraj Sukumaran, the cop, is after a mysterious case and is frantically looking for the killer. There's a fan theory doing the rounds that the trailer has already hinted towards the killer. Blame it on the plethora of content on digital platforms that people are exposed to. The movie will stream on Amazon Prime. Interestingly, the actor has done something similar in Mumbai Police and 7th Day, and in a way, in Ezra too.

