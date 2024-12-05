Allu Arjun shared a heartfelt letter written by his son, Ayaan, dated December 4, given to him ahead of the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule. The Telugu actor referred to this handwritten note as his "biggest achievement so far." In the letter, Ayaan expressed his admiration for his father and wished him well for the film's success. Ayaan also extended his good wishes to his father and the entire team of Pushpa 2. Ayaan called the Tollywood star his “Forever Hero and Idol,” stating, “Today is a special day, as the world’s greatest actor’s movie is out. I understand your mixed bag of emotions on this day. Let me assure you that Pushpa 2 is not just a movie but a journey and reflection of your love and passion for acting.” Ayaan also added, “No matter the outcome, you’ll be my forever hero and idol. You have infinite fans around the universe but I will still and forever remain the number 1 ardent fan.” ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Movie Review: Allu Arjun Gets God-Elevated in Sukumar’s Meandering Hero-Worship Exercise.

Ayaan’s Letter to His Father and ‘Pushpa 2’ Actor Allu Arjun

