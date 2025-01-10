Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's political thriller Game Changer hit theatres on January 10, 2025. Directed by S Shankar, the film also stars Anjali, Samuthirakani, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Sunil, Jayaram, Naveen Chandra, Vennela Kishore, Vijaya Krishna Naresh and Brahmanandam in pivotal roles. The plot follows an honest IAS officer as he battles a deeply entrenched corrupt political system, advocating for fair and transparent elections. Early reviews for Game Changer have been mixed, with some praising its strong performances while others critique its execution. Have a look. ‘Game Changer’ Release Day: ‘NaaNaa Hyraanaa’ Song ‘Edited Out’ From Ram Charan and Kiara Advani’s Film – Here’s Why.

HT: "While this pacing proves good because one thing Game Changer can’t be accused of is boring you, it also means Shankar doesn’t get the opportunity to lay a strong enough foundation for some key scenes. While Appanna-Parvathy’s story is moving, it’s connected to Ram rather shoddily. Even Mopidevi and his brother’s (Jayaram) story deserves more attention. Shankar has a bigger story to tell here, but instead of self-reflection, we get to see Ram and Mopidevi run on the hamster wheel while besting each other.

OTT Play: "Coming to the performances, Ram Charan once again delivers a solid act. His sincere performance keeps the audience engaged. The global star plays two distinct roles and shines as Appanna, bringing authenticity to the character's walk, talk, and emotions. Anjali, who plays Ram Charan's wife, does a good job, while Kiara Advani's role feels underutilised and adds little value to the story." ‘Game Changer’: Did Ram Charan Take Pay Cut for S Shankar’s Upcoming Political Actioner? Telugu Star’s Remuneration Revealed!

Watch 'Game Changer' Trailer:

123Telugu: "Game Changer is a decent political drama that benefits from stellar performances. Ram Charan excels in both roles, while SJ Suryah matches his intensity with a compelling performance. Their confrontations are a highlight of the film. However, the lack of emotional depth in the second half and a few unnecessary scenes diminish the overall impact. Despite these shortcomings, the film is watchable, especially for fans of political dramas."

Gulte: "Right from the word go, every sequence in the first half gives us a sense of Deja Vu. The actions taken by the IAS officer, Ram Nandan after taking charge as a collector, the dialogues, the Muqabla Muqabla like dance sequence in the "Dhop" song, the tug of war between Ramnandan & Mopidevi, etc., are just a rehashed version of Shankar’s previous works. It is only during the pre-interval sequence & the twenty-minute flashback episode in the second half, that get to see a glimpse of good old Shankar."

So, after reading the above reviews, would you go to theatre near you to watch Game Changer?

