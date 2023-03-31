Tamannaah Bhatia sets the stage on fire with her dance at the Indian Premier League 2023 Opening Ceremony. Tamannaah danced on the famous song ''Tum Tum'' from the film Enemy. The iconic steps of the iconic act is perfect for the opening for this years IPL. Tamannaah dazzled while performing on the song in Tata IPL Opening Ceremony at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Fans Go 'Whistle Podu' and 'Aava De' As MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya Enter the Curtain Raiser Event.

Check The Video Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)