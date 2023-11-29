Red Giant Movies has released the first poster for Jayam Ravi and Nithya Memon’s upcoming Tamil movie, Kadhalikka Neramillai. No further details have been revealed yet, but the excitement of fans to witness the duo's chemistry has already been generated on social media. The film is directed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, with the music composed by AR Rahman. Kadhalikka Neramillai, translating to ‘No Time for Love’ in English, comes with an intriguing storyline and viewers are waiting for further updates. Iraivan: Jayam Ravi and Nayanthara's Highly Anticipated Film Set To Release In Theaters on August 25.

Check First Poster Of Kadhalikka Neramillai

