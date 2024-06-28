Sci-fi extravaganza Kalki 2898 AD, starring a powerhouse ensemble including Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan, has taken the box office by storm. The film has rocketed to the prestigious position of the third-biggest opener in Indian cinema history, grossing a phenomenal INR 191.5 crore globally on its opening day. This record-breaking feat places Kalki 2898 AD in the company of cinematic giants – though the crown for the highest-grossing Indian opening day still belongs to SS Rajamouli's epic RRR, which raked in a staggering INR 223 crore. Coming in a close second is the legendary Baahubali 2, which amassed over INR 217 crore on its opening day. ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Movie Review: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan’s Sci-Fi Film Is Far From Perfect but Impresses With Nag Ashwin’s World-Building (LatestLY Exclusive).

