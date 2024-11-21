Keerthy Suresh's wedding has been making headlines for quite some time, with questions surrounding the venue, her groom, and more. Speculations were rife that the South actress would be tying the knot in Goa next month. Now, according to Onmanorama, Keerthy's father, Suresh Kumar, has confirmed that his daughter is indeed getting married, with the celebrations scheduled for next month. The groom, Anthony Thattil, is a businessman based in Kochi, and it has also been confirmed that he is a childhood friend of Keerthy. “Keerthy and Antony have been acquainted since her Plus Two days. Antony owns businesses in both Kerala and Chennai. We are currently finalising the wedding date. The ceremony will be held next month in Goa, in the presence of close family and friends,” Suresh Kumar said. The news of Keerthy's relationship and wedding began circulating on social media. Well, neither Keerthy nor her family made any statement on the wedding news until now. Who Is Antony Thattil? Know All About Keerthy Suresh’s Boyfriend of 15 Years With Whom She Will Tie the Knot in Goa on THIS Date.

Keerthy Suresh Set To Marry Childhood Friend Antony Thattil, Father Suresh Kumar Reveals

