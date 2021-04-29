Venkatesh Daggubati's upcoming film, Narappa which was supposed to hit the screens during Eid 2021 i.e May 14 has been postponed. The makers released an official statement and expressed how amid these tough times it's not ethical to release the movie. This one is Asuran's remake.

Check It Out

Leading Telugu production house @SureshProdns announces the postponement of their eagerly awaited @VenkyMama #Narappa (remake of #Asuran) scheduled for Eid due to “unprecedented global pandemic”.#StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/hRHh33XCia — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) April 29, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)