Pushpa 2 stars Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun have extended their support to significant social initiatives in Telangana. Rashmika has joined hands with the SHE Team, advocating for women’s safety and security. She shared her commitment on social media, writing, “As we stood united against drugs, we now stand stronger with the SHE Team, ensuring every woman’s right to safety and security. Together, let’s create a safer and better tomorrow.” Meanwhile, Allu Arjun has pledged his support to Telangana’s anti-drug awareness campaign, emphasizing the importance of creating a safer society. He wrote, “Let’s unite to support the victims and work towards building a safer, healthier society. Humbled to join this impactful initiative by the Government of Telangana.” Telangana CM Revanth Reddy expressed heartfelt gratitude to Allu Arjun for his dedication to the cause, praising his influential support. ‘Pushpa 2 – The Rule’ Censor Update: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s Film Gets U/A Certificate; Runtime Revealed.

Rashmika Mandanna Joins SHE Team

As we stood united against drugs, we now stand stronger with the SHE Team, ensuring every woman’s right to safety and security. Together, let’s create a safer and better tomorrow. 💜@revanth_anumula @TelanganaCMO @TG_ANB @TelanganaCOPs pic.twitter.com/tDqfX86xHz — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) November 29, 2024

Allu Arjun Supports Anti-Drug Awareness Campaign

Let’s unite to support the victims and work towards building a safer, healthier society. Humbled to join this impactful initiative by the Government of Telangana.@revanth_anumula @TelanganaCMO @TG_ANB @TelanganaCOPs pic.twitter.com/tZ5Rkiw5Lg — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) November 28, 2024

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy’s Thanks ‘Pushpa 2’ Star

Happy to see @alluarjun join and champion the public awareness campaign to save our children & youth of #Telangana from drugs. Let us all join hands for a healthy state and society.#DrugFreeTelangana #SayNoToDrugs https://t.co/W5RMYiNq07 — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) November 29, 2024

