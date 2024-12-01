The much-awaited dance number Peelings from Pushpa 2: The Rule is finally out, and it’s already making waves. The song, which gained attention from its promo, features Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. With its fast beats, lively choreography, and catchy lyrics, it’s sure to get fans dancing along to the peppy rhythm. Pushpa 2 The Rule directed by Sukumar and will hit theatres in December 5. ‘Pushpa 2 – The Rule’ Song ‘Peelings’: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s Electrifying Performance and Fast Tempo Dominate the Track (Watch Lyrical Video).

Okay!!!

MAD

Blockbuster

Lyrics at peaks Music at peaks @alluarjun dance in peaks Over all song is blockbuster 🔥🔥#Peelings #Pushpa2TheRulepic.twitter.com/k4avp5efGM — Iconic_nikhil__ (@Iconic_nikhil_2) December 1, 2024

Watch ‘Peelings’ Lyrical Track

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)