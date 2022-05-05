Director Don Palathara, known for his critically acclaimed films like Shavam, 1956, Madhyathiruvithamkoor and Santhoshathinte Onnam Rahasyam, has put up a Facebook post that is going viral. While he has not taken any names, it is easy to decipher that the post is regarding the recent arrest of fellow filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan. In the post, Palathara wrote that while he felt bad when he saw the video of a person getting arrested, he also feels that the person deliberately wanted to be arrested. Palathara also noted the pompous, self-appraising nature of the arrested person's previous posts, and relentless attack on the state government, while being silent on the central government. Sanal Kumar Sasidharan Gets Arrested After Manju Warrier Files Stalking Complaint Against the Director.

See the Post Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)