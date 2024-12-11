Allu Arjun's latest release, Pushpa 2: The Rule, might be doing incredibly well at the box office; however, the Telugu actor was heavily criticised after the Telugu superstar graced a special screening of his film in Hyderabad. A 35-year-old woman named Revathi lost her life due to asphyxiation as fans thronged inside the theatres to catch a glimpse of the actor. A case was later filed against the Pushpa 2 star and others involved in the stampede. Amid this, Allu Arjun has approached the High Court to dismiss a case registered against him by the Hyderabad Police in connection with the Sandhya Theatre stampede death. The unfortunate incident took place on December 4. ‘Pushpa 2’ Success Meet: Allu Arjun Expresses Grief Over Revathi’s Death at Sandhya Theatre, Vows To Personally Meet Victim’s Family.

Allu Arjun Moves Telangana HC Over Stampede Case

BREAKING: Allu Arjun approaches court to DISMISS the case registered against him in Sandhya theatre stampede.⚖️👮🏻🚔 — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) December 11, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)