While reports of Thalapathy Vijay joining politics and taking a break from acting is all over social media, there's a new goss surrounding the superstar which might excite his fans. Reportedly, Vijay and filmmaker Shankar are said to collaborate after 11 years for a political thriller. Buzz is strong that Shankar narrated a one-liner to the actor which he liked and has further asked for script. Thalapathy Vijay Violates Traffic Rules, Gets Fined Rs 500 (View Challan Pic).

Thalapathy Vijay and Shankar to Collaborate:

#ThalapathyVijay & #Shankar might REUNITE again after Nanban😲 - A ONE LINER has been narrated & ThalapathyVijay was HAPPY with it👌✨ - Hard hitting POLITICAL THRILLER Genre🔥 - It'll be either #Thalapathy69 or #Thalapathy70🤝 - After completing #Indian2 & #GameChanger, Shankar… pic.twitter.com/MZTzK2TCv3 — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) July 12, 2023

