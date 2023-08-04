Raj B Shetty of Ondu Motteya Kathe and Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana is returning with another intense drama. Directed by Basil AL Chalakkal and written by Shetty himself, the upcoming Kannada film has the actor play a mute man who undergo some heavy personal upheavals that sets him on a path of violent destruction. The trailer is out and it promises to be another winner from the actor. Toby will hit theaters on August 25. Ghoomer Trailer: Abhishek Bachchan's Coach Guides Saiyami Kher's Amputee Cricketer To Victory in R Balki's Film, Watch Out for Amitabh Bachchan's Cameo (Watch Video).

Check Out Toby Trailer Here:

