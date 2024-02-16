Actor Teja Sajja, who is enjoying the success of his recent release HanuMan, dropped an epic post on February 16, leaving fans super happy. Teja Sajja took to his Instagram account and shared pictures with actor Nithiin, who is known for his portrayal of a Hanuman devotee in the 2004 film Sri Anjaneyam. The post features both the actors in a joyful mood as they pose for the picture. Sharing the post, Teja Sajja wrote "HanuMan × SriAnjaneyam." Hanuman was released in the theatres on January 12 and had a great run at the box office. HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 31: Prasanth Varma’s Directorial Shows No Signs of Slowing Down; Teja Sajja Starrer Makes Rs 50.76 Crore in Its Hindi Version.

HanuMan With Sri Anjaneyam:

