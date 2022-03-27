Kunal Kemmu would be seen playing the role of a tough cop in the third season of the crime drama, Abhay. He would be portraying the role of ACP Abhay Pratap Singh. On the other hand, Vijay Raaz would be seen playing the role of Dr Anant Sinha, who also has a mysterious alter ego. Directed by Ken Ghosh, Abhay 3 is all set to be premiered on ZEE5 on April 8 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

Kunal Kemmu And Vijay Raaz In Abhay 3

