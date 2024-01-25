Akhil Akkineni's espionage thriller, Agent, faced challenges in theatres in 2023 but is set for a digital debut on Sony Liv on January 26, 2024. Despite its theatrical setback, the film gained a loyal fan base, eager to enjoy the suspense and action on the streaming platform. Agent, featuring Akhil Akkineni, Mammootty, Sakshi Vaidya, Dino Morea, Urvashi Rautela, Vikramjeet Virk, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and others, follows a spy with a mysterious past on a mission against a dangerous terrorist organization. Sony Liv promises to reward fans' patience by bringing the film's intrigue to screens tomorrow. The theatrical disappointment now has a chance to shine in the digital realm. Watch the Agent Trailer below! Agent Movie Review: Akhil Akkineni's Ultra-Energetic Act Isn't Enough to Stop This Action-Thriller From Being So 'Dull Saala'! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Agent Trailer

