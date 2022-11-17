Bigg Boss 16 speculatively has Archana Gautam as the showrunner. According to a report by BollywoodLife, the highest rated episode was the one which aired the fight between Abdu Rozik and Archana Gautam. While the show has been airing multiple fights between Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta, which also got a lot of traction, the highest TRP was at the time when Archana was asked to leave the show. Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta Gives His Take on Archana Gautam, Says Actress-Politician Is Behaving Like Rakhi Sawant.

