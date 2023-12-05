Get ready for fireworks tonight (Dec 5) on Bigg Boss 17, because two of the closest housemates are about to lock horns in an unexpected brawl. Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra, who have been thick as thieves throughout the season, will be seen engaged in a screaming match that will leave everyone stunned. A seen in promo, tension rise when Mannara throws out a taunt that clearly strikes a nerve with Munawar. He explodes, yelling and gesticulating in frustration. Mannara, equally agitated, retorts that she's witnessing a side of him she's never seen before. Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Says ‘Main Dushmani Continue Rakhna Chahti Hun’ As She Nominates Mannara Chopra During Nomination Task.

Watch Bigg Boss 17 Promo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

