Television actress Disha Parmar's presence on social media platforms is getting bigger by the day. One million followers on Instagram are getting to see this highly impressive side of Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara actress. Not just her impeccable fashion sense, but also her relatable content is a big hit.

For instance, in her latest Instagram reel video, Disha is mouthing this quirky dialogue said by Selena Gomez's character Alex Russo from Disney Channel sitcom Wizards of Waverly Place. And what makes this 'I'm not lazy. I'm just resting up for my 30s,' cuter is because Disha Parmar uses it to prove not being lazy to her boyfriend, Rahul Vaidya. The singer and television personality, Rahul, however, remains unconvinced.

Check Out Disha Parmar's Cute Instagram Reel Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DP (@dishaparmar)

Rahul has replied to Disha's video by writing, "No baby .. don't cover up .. you are LAZY" followed by several emojis.

