Fardeen Khan is all set to make his spectacular return to the screen as Wali Mohammed in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. After almost over a decade, audiences will have the opportunity to witness his presence on-screen once again. The makers have released his look from the upcoming Netflix series, portraying him in a regal manner. Describing his character, the makers mentioned, “Caught in a whirlwind struggle of love and duty, Wali Mohammed attempts to reconcile his heart's desire with his royal responsibilities.” In addition to Fardeen, the makers have also unveiled character posters for Adhyayan Suman, Taha Shah and Shekhar Suman, portraying Zoravar, Tajdar and Zulfikar, respectively. Fardeen Khan in Visfot: Actor's Comeback Bollywood Movie After 13 Years is Remake of Venezuelan Film Rock Paper Scissors.

Fardeen Khan In Heeramandi

Caught in a whirlwind struggle of love and duty, Wali Mohammed attempts to reconcile his heart's desire with his royal responsibilities 💔👑 Fardeen Khan makes his spectacular return to the screen as Wali Mohammed! Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is coming on 1st May, only on… pic.twitter.com/SaX8Hg9gjM — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) April 6, 2024

Adhyayan Suman

Zoravar's affection for Lajjo is a scorching embrace where passion burns bright- but when love calls, will he be able to answer? ❤️‍🔥💎 The riveting Adhyayan Suman stars as Zoravar! Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is coming on 1st May, only on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/PihAonJDTA — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) April 6, 2024

Taha Shah

A nawab's son torn between tradition and love, Tajdar seeks purpose through liberation 🔥 The captivating Taha Shah stars as Tajdar! ❤️ Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is coming on 1st May, only on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/bETT8iCte2 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) April 6, 2024

Shekhar Suman

Laying his allegiance at Mallikajaan's feet, only one thing stands between Zulfikar and his shimmering ambition- Heeramandi ✨💎 The versatile Shekhar Suman stars as Zulfikar! Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is coming on 1st May, only on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/ROYVwwbUtQ — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) April 6, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)