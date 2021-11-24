A few months ago, the makers of Inside Edge dropped a big announcement that season 3 of the sports drama will be coming on Amazon Prime Video on December 3. With this news, fans of the show are already elated as India's Emmy nominated series will be back with a bang. Excel Entertainment has now shared the character posters of the cast on Twitter today.

The show will show Vivek Oberoi as Vikrant Dhawan, Aamir Bashir as Yashvardhan Patil, Richa Chadha as Zarina Malik, Tanuj Virwani as Vayu Raghavan, and many more.

Check Out The Posters Below:

Vivek Oberoi and Richa Chadha

Tarun Virwani and Akshay Oberoi

Sayani Gupta and Sapna Pabbi

Aamir Bashir, Amit Sial and Siddhant

