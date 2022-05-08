The grand finale of Lock Upp took place last evening and comedian Munawar Faruqui was declared as the winner of the first season of the reality show hosted by Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. He has also won prize money of Rs 20 lakh, a car and also an all-expense paid trip to Italy. There are several who are happy to see Munawar lift the trophy and they have congratulated him on Twitter with heartfelt messages. Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Munawar Faruqui, Mahika Sharma Approached for the Reality Show.

Munawar Faruqui Wins Lock Upp Season 1

The Winner

Sheer Happiness

Finally trophy dongri hi gai congratulations🎉 Munawar faruqui lock up season 1st winner🏆🎉🏆 aapne trophy hi nhi sabka dil jeeta h. @munawar0018 #MunawarFaruqui #LockUpp #MunawarKiJanta #MunawarForTheWin pic.twitter.com/8WT61mmHpS — Shailaja Bhardwas (@ShailajaBhardw3) May 8, 2022

Fans' Fave

After Manu Rahul Asim Umar Karan. Finally I have a winner of my choice after ages. Oh feels so nice. Itna religiously kisi show ko follow nhi kiya. BB ko sirf entertainment ki tor par dekha. But this one I just started watching for my bro muns. #MunawarFaruqui #MunawarFaruqi pic.twitter.com/0KPiqwqXZu — Syra Habib (@HabibSyra) May 8, 2022

#MunawarWinsLockUpp

This man is the epitome of determination and hard work . There has never been a more deserving winner . He just didn’t win the trophy but he won the hearts of millions. I Love you<3 @munawar0018#MunawarWinsLockUpp pic.twitter.com/GgCELdwbIM — 🎭 (@munawarmic) May 7, 2022

