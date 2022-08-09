Mouni Roy took to Instagram and shared mushy pictures with hubby Suraj Nambiar on his birthday. The actress' pictures with Suraj are absolutely love-filled. While sharing the pictures she captioned, "Happy birthday, the shining of my life and the giver of best cuddles and kisses in the world..I can’t wait to spend an eternity tog… My err’ything, the best part of me.. Am just the luckiest to have wished you into my reality @nambiar13." Mouni Roy–Suraj Nambiar Wedding: Mandira Bedi, Aamna Sharif And Others Pose With The Newlyweds; Check Out Unseen Pics Of The Couple.

View this post on Instagram

