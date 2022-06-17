HBO Max seems to be moving forward with the IT prequel series Welcome to Derry as the writers room for the show has begun. Writer Shelly Meals took to Twitter to announce the news. The show will serve as prequel to two IT movies that were directed by Andy Muschietti. According to Variety, the show will take place in 1960 and tie into the events of the first film. Welcome to Derry: IT Prequel in Early Works at HBO Max – Reports.

Check Out The Post:

First day of WELCOME TO DERRY writers room! We float down here🎈 pic.twitter.com/sj48uvPfAn — Shelley Meals (@1TallGrl) June 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)