Speaking about 254 4G towers being dedicated to Arunachal Pradesh, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said it is a big day for Arunachal Pradesh. "254 4G towers have been dedicated to the people of the state today. This is a major achievement in every way. If border areas remain unconnected and devoid of basic facilities, they will be in despair...," Rijiju said. Rijiju further added that political will is essential. "PM Modi has that...With PM Modi's Act East Policy, he connected to the Northeast from his heart...PM himself has visited the Northeast 52 times in 8.5 years...," he said. Narendra Modi Government Approves Over 2,600 4G Towers for Villages in Arunachal Pradesh.

