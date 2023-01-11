Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took to Twitter to congratulate the team of RRR after the movie won the Golden Globe award for best original song for its famous track "Naatu Naatu". "A very special accomplishment!," PM Modi said in his post. He also congratulated RRR movie's director, actors and the entire team. PM Modi said that the prestigious honour has made every Indian very proud. Golden Globe Awards 2023: SS Rajamouli’s RRR Track ‘Naatu Naatu’ Bags Best Original Song Trophy.

Check Tweet:

A very special accomplishment! Compliments to @mmkeeravaani, Prem Rakshith, Kaala Bhairava, Chandrabose, @Rahulsipligunj. I also congratulate @ssrajamouli, @tarak9999, @AlwaysRamCharan and the entire team of @RRRMovie. This prestigious honour has made every Indian very proud. https://t.co/zYRLCCeGdE — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 11, 2023

