A 7-year-old boy sustained critical injuries after being struck by a speeding motorcycle while crossing a road in Baliyoor, near Mangaluru, on Tuesday. The incident was captured on CCTV, showing the child hit from behind as he attempted to cross. The motorcyclist fled the scene immediately after the collision. Nearby residents and a bus driver stopped to assist the injured boy, who was rushed to a hospital. Authorities are analysing the CCTV footage to identify the hit-and-run motorcyclist. Karnataka Road Accident: 60 Students, 7 Teachers of Vasavi School Escape With Minor Injuries After Bus Taking Them to Hampi and Vijayapura Slids Off Road Near Gangavathi (Watch Video).

Accident in Mangaluru (Disturbing Video)

VIDEO | Karnataka: A 7-year-old boy sustained serious injuries as he was hit by a speeding motorcycle while crossing a road in Baliyoor, Manjeshwar area bordering #Mangaluru. The incident was caught on CCTV.#KarnatakaNews (Source: Third Party) (Full video available on PTI… pic.twitter.com/it9uw8AQ90 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 28, 2024

