A 60-year-old woman, Munni Devi, tragically died after being struck by a car at an Essar petrol pump in Maruti Estate, Jagdishpura, on Wednesday morning. She had accompanied her son Lalit, who was queuing to refuel their motorcycle when the car behind them suddenly lurched forward, running over her. CCTV footage shows Munni Devi seated on the ground moments before the car hit her. Despite being rushed to hospitals in Agra, she was declared dead on arrival near Delhi Gate. The accused driver fled before police could be informed. Munni Devi, widowed for 15 years, leaves behind five sons and two daughters. Her death has left the family shattered. ACP Lohamandi Mayank Tiwari confirmed that a case has been registered, and police are working to trace the absconding driver. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Speeding SUV Crashes Into Divider, Spins Multiple Times on Highway in Kanpur Dehat; Video Surfaces.

Accident in Agra (Disturbing Video)

प्राप्त तहरीर के आधार पर थाना जगदीशपुरा पुलिस द्वारा अभियोग पंजीकृत कर आवश्यक विधिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE AGRA (@agrapolice) September 4, 2025

