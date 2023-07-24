Recently, videos of Gujarat's Sardar Vallabhai Patel Airport are going viral on social media following the state's severe rainfall over the previous couple of days. The viral videos shared by passengers show the airport's grounds that are flooded with knee-high water on Saturday night. The waterlogging at the airport has caused high inconvenience to the passengers who are travelling. It has delayed flights, caused difficulty in reaching to the flights, etc. The airport authorities have recently shared a passenger advisory on Twitter with the caption, “Our teams are working round the clock to ensure a safe and comfortable journey at our #GatewayToGoodness. [sic]”. Gujarat Floods: Over 700 Evacuated, Nearly 360 Rescued As 12 Major Highways Shut Down in Rain-Hit State (Watch Videos).

See Visuals of Ahmedabad Airport Flooding:

Waterlogging at Ahmedabad Airport:

Major #waterlogging at #Ahmedabad airport. Disembarkation took 40 minutes. Connecting flight delayed by two hours already! 🥲 pic.twitter.com/Xu7YhO1k63 — 𝚅𝚒𝚗𝚎𝚎𝚝𝚊 𝙳𝚠𝚒𝚟𝚎𝚍𝚒 (@VineetaDwivedi) July 22, 2023

Ahmedabad Airport Passenger Advisory:

Our teams are working round the clock to ensure a safe and comfortable journey at our #GatewayToGoodness.#SVPIA #PassengerAdvisory #AhmedabadAirport pic.twitter.com/I668Alu0eg — Ahmedabad Airport (@ahmairport) July 22, 2023

