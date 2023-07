A video depicting two United States nationals sharing their experience on visiting Amarnath Temple was recently shared by Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board. The foreign pilgrims who undertook pilgrimage after being inspired by Swami Vivekananda said, "It seemed impossible & was a dream to come here. But by Bholenath's grace, everything came together and here we are...We can't explain how we feel...". Amarnath Yatra 2023 Temporarily Suspended: Authorities Temporarily Halt Amarnath Yatra for Second Successive Day As Heavy Rain Continues To Lash Several Parts of Kashmir.