A video surfaced on social media on December 27 showing a group of youths riding bikes on the Gajraula Highway in Amroha while bursting firecrackers. The video, which captured the loud sound of crackers being set off from the moving bikes, quickly went viral, causing concern among viewers. The incident occurred near the Moga Hotel on the highway, alarming the public, as such activities are dangerous for both the riders and others on the road. Following the viral video, the Uttar Pradesh Police directed the Amroha Police to take cognizance of the incident and take necessary action. Amroha School Bus Firing: 3 Bike-Borne Men Open Fire at Mini Bus Carrying Students (Watch Videos).

Youth Burst Firecrackers While Riding Bikes on Amroha Highway

