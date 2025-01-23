Shiv Sena UBT leader and MLA Sunil Prabhu has demanded Bharat Ratna award for Shiv Sena founder late Balasaheb Thackeray. According to news agency IANS, Sunil Prabhu has written a latter to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. In his letter, Sunil Prabhu has demanded Bharat Ratna - country's highest civilian award, for Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Balasaheb Thackeray on his birth anniversary. PM Modi said that Balasaheb Thackeray was uncompromising when it came to his core beliefs and always contributed towards enhancing the pride of Indian culture. Bal Thackeray Birth Anniversary 2025: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Shiv Sena Founder, Says ‘He Was Uncompromising When It Came to His Core Beliefs’.

Shiv Sena UBT Leader Demands Bharat Ratan for Bal Thackeray

Shiv Sena UBT leader and MLA Sunil Prabhu has written to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, demanding a posthumous Bharat Ratna award for Shiv Sena founder late Balasaheb Thackeray pic.twitter.com/4b7VV8wXzG — IANS (@ians_india) January 23, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)