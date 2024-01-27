In a unique tradition that sets it apart, the annual festival at Muniyandi Swami’s Temple in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, sees chicken and mutton biryani being served as prasad to the devotees. The temple was thronged by devotees who came to partake in the festivities and enjoy the special prasad. Locals believe that biryani is the favourite food of the deity, Lord Muniyandi. This belief has led to the practice of serving biryani as prasadam during the annual festival, a tradition that has been followed for many years and continues to attract devotees in large numbers. The festival, with its unique offering, highlights the diverse and rich cultural practices in India. Prasad for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony: From Laddu to Kheer, 5 Prasad Items You Can Prepare at Home To Celebrate Ayodhya Ram Temple Inauguration.

Biryani Served as Prasad

#WATCH | Madurai, Tamil Nadu: Devotees throng the annual festival at Muniyandi Swami's Temple, where biryani is served as prasadam. Locals believe that biryani is the favourite food of the deity, Lord Muniyandi. pic.twitter.com/OQDObpT2PA — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2024

