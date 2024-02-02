At its headquarters in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) unveiled its budget for the upcoming fiscal year, 2024–25, on Friday, February 2. The whole budget of Rs 59,954 crores has been declared for the fiscal year 2024–25. This sum is 10.5% higher than the Rs 54,256.07 crore total budgetary allotment from the previous year. The planned revenue income projection for the fiscal year 2024–25 is Rs 35,749.03 crore, which represents a 2459 crore increase over the budgetary forecasts for the same year in 2023–24. There is an announcement of a Rs. 58.22 crore surplus budget. BMC Budget 2023: Civic Body To Install Air Purifiers in Five Most-Crowded Areas Including Dahisar and Mulund.

BMC Presents Budget at Civic Headquarters in Mumbai

BMC presents Budget 2024-25 - The Budget Estimates for FY 2024-25 is proposed to be Rs 59,954.75 Crores which exceeds the Budget Estimates of 2023-24 i.e. Rs 54,256.07 Crores by 10.50% pic.twitter.com/xery8CNF86 — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2024

