A stray bull barged into the house of a former Municipal President in Uttar Pradesh’s Jalaun and reached the first-floor balcony. The video of the bizarre incident went viral on social media. The house, which had no door, was located in Mohalla Patel Nagar under Kanch Nagar Police Station in Jalaun. The house owner, former Municipal Chairman Sarita Anand Agrawal, and her family were terrified by the unexpected intruder. Uttar Pradesh: Two Bulls Fight in Middle of Market in Muzaffarnagar, Leave People Injured; Video Goes Viral.

Bull on Roof in Jalaun

UP : जनपद जालौन में सांड जी कल रात छत पर चढ़ गए। ये घर पूर्व चेयरमैन सरिता आनंद अग्रवाल का था। कई घंटे रेस्क्यू के बाद नीचे उतारा गया। pic.twitter.com/AKxXRTOvc6 — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) January 10, 2024

