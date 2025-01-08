On Monday, January 6, the Kerala High Court said that a man making comments about a woman's body structure calling it "fine" prima facie amounts to a sexually coloured remark. The high court bench of Justice A Badharudeen observed while refusing to quash the criminal proceedings initiated against the Petitioner for offences including Section 354A(1)(iv), 509 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 120 of the Kerala Police Act, 2011 (Act). It was also alleged that the accused had sent messages with sexual overtures to the victim's mobile number. Relationship Between Accused and Complainant ‘Prima Facie’ Appeared ‘Consensual’, Says Kerala High Court While Granting Bail to Malayalam Director Omar Lulu in Rape Case.

HC Refuses to Quash FIR

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

