The BJP secured victory in the Chandigarh mayoral election 2025, with Harpreet Kaur Babla defeating AAP-Congress alliance candidate Prem Lata by 19 votes to 17. The closely contested election took place in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Assembly Hall, beginning at 11:20 AM and concluding at 12:19 PM. The BJP’s win marks a significant political development, as the election was seen as a high-stakes battle between the BJP and the AAP-Congress alliance. The result strengthens the BJP’s position in Chandigarh’s municipal governance, reinforcing its influence in the city’s administration. Uttarakhand Local Body Election Results 2025: BJP Registers Big Win in Nikay Chunav, Bags Mayor Post in 10 Nagar Nigams.

Chandigarh Mayor Election Result 2025

Chandigarh Mayor elections | BJP candidate Harpreet Kaur Babla elected as the new Mayor of Chandigarh. — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2025

#WATCH | BJP candidate Harpreet Kaur Babla wins the Chandigarh Mayor elections. pic.twitter.com/B4CcRqL8Yk — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2025

