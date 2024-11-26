Chennai is witnessing heavy rains and thunderstorms as a depression in the Bay of Bengal intensifies into a deep depression, with the potential to evolve into a cyclonic storm by tomorrow, November 26, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The city’s minimum temperature is recorded at 24 degrees Celcius, with a maximum of 29 degrees Celcius, and continuous downpours have led to significant waterlogging in several areas today, November 26. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, issued an alert, warning that the system could strengthen further and move northward toward the Tamil Nadu coast. Dr S Balachandran, Director of RMC Chennai, confirmed that the system is expected to affect coastal regions. Weather Forecast Today, November 26: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata.

Depression Intensifies Over Bay of Bengal

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu | Director of Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, Dr S Balachandran says, "As of now, yesterday's depression intensifies today morning into a deep depression... It is likely to further intensify into a cyclonic storm and move towards the north direction,… pic.twitter.com/KB5Tv1yjFT — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2024

Live Chennai Weather Updates

