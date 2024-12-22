In a heartwarming incident from Raigarh, Chhattisgarh, a herd of cows blocked a car after it hit a calf and dragged it for approximately 200 metres on a busy road. The undated incident, captured on CCTV and widely shared on social media, shows the cows surrounding the vehicle to prevent its escape while locals rushed to rescue the injured calf. The video reveals people carefully pulling the calf out from beneath the car after the cows created a roadblock. Despite sustaining injuries, the calf was safely rescued and is now undergoing treatment. The emotional footage has gone viral, drawing attention to the herd’s remarkable act and the timely intervention by locals. Social media users have lauded the cows’ protective behaviour and the locals’ quick response in saving the calf’s life. Uttarakhand Girls Fight Video: Ruckus on Dehradun Street as 2 Young Women Pull Each Other's Hair, Hurl Abuses After Dispute Over Boyfriend (Watch Viral Clip).

Herd of Cows Stop Car to Save Injured Calf in Chhattisgarh

ये वीडियो छत्तीसगढ़ के रायगढ़ का है। गाड़ी के नीचे गाय का बछड़ा आ गया तो गाय दौड़कर आयी और गाड़ी के आगे खड़ी हो गयी ताकी गाड़ी भाग ना सके। लोगों ने बछड़े को निकाला और उसके बाद अब उसका इलाज चल रहा है। pic.twitter.com/PAWBKCwQKi — Jitender Sharma (@capt_ivane) December 22, 2024

