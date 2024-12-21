Seven Indians were injured after a Saudi Arabia man rammed a car into a crowd at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany. Reports indicate three of the injured have been discharged from the hospital, while others are receiving medical care. The Indian Embassy is in contact with all affected individuals. India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) condemned the “horrific and senseless attack” and extended support to the victims. Authorities in Germany are investigating the incident, which has raised concerns about public safety during festive gatherings. Germany Christmas Market Attack: Death Toll Rises to 5, Over 200 Injured as Man Drives Car into Bustling Crowd.

Germany Market Attack

7 Indian nationals have been injured in Magdeburg, Germany. 3 have been discharged from the hospital. Indian Mission is in touch with all those injured in the attack: Sources — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2024

