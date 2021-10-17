Social media users have claimed that their relatives were issued the COVID-19 vaccination certificate without taking the vaccine. One of the users claimed that the certificate was issued for his father who passed away six months back.

@satishacharya @TheNewsBeak @Profdilipmandal @cmohry My father died 10 days after his 1st dose of vaccinationation. After 6 months of his death he's vaccinated with 2nd dose. Help me to send this vaccination certificate to Parlok. pic.twitter.com/weodQy2Ct0 — Vinod Ahlawat (@VinodAhlawat19) October 16, 2021

User claims government issuing certificate without vaccination for increasing records:

Same thing done with my sister , 2nd dose certificate issued without taking vaccine ..govt only give certificate without vaccine for increasing vaccination records. So bad administration of faridabad Haryana @DC_Faridabad @anilvijminister @cmohry pic.twitter.com/6U6JkoPQCH — Sandeep Patel (@Sandeeppatel400) October 16, 2021

