A crocodile that was spotted in the Ganga River at Bhairav Ghat in Kanpur caused panic among the locals who take a holy dip in the river. The forest department was unable to catch the reptile, but some fishermen managed to capture it and bring it to a nearby temple. There, the crocodile was tied with a rope and kept inside the temple premises, where many devotees came to worship and take selfies with it. Several videos of the unusual scene were shared on social media, showing people performing rituals and offering prayers to the crocodile. The forest department officials said they were trying to rescue the crocodile and release it in a safe place. Kanpur Flogging Video: Youth Allegedly Flogged, Urinated On by Group of Men in Uttar Pradesh After Being Held Captive; Disturbing Clip Surfaces.

Croc Worshipped in Temple After Being Caught by Fishermen

