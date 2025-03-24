A shocking incident unfolded at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Powai campus in Mumbai when a crocodile was spotted casually walking along the road. The reptile had apparently escaped from the nearby Padmavati Temple Lake. A spine-chilling video capturing the crocodile on the road quickly went viral. The unusual sighting occurred on Sunday night, between 7-8 pm. In response, local authorities acted swiftly, with the Forest Department, municipal officials, and forest personnel quickly stepping in to ensure public safety. Leopard Spotted in Mumbai: Big Cat Seen Relaxing in Forest Area of Aarey Milk Colony, Video Surfaces.

Crocodile Spotted in Mumbai

#Mumbai: A startling incident unfolded on the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Powai campus in Mumbai, as a crocodile was spotted roaming on the road. The reptile had escaped from the lake near the Padmavati Temple, Lake Site.#Viral #viralvideo pic.twitter.com/YE6kJ4qqYm — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) March 24, 2025

