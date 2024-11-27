Customs officials at Visakhapatnam Airport have successfully seized dangerous ball pythons, preventing their illegal smuggling into India. The authorities intercepted the smuggling attempt in a joint operation with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and forest service officials. The seizure includes three blue-tongued ball pythons and three foreign species of ball pythons, all brought illegally from Thailand. The reptiles were discovered during a thorough inspection at the airport, highlighting the growing concern over wildlife trafficking. The DRI officials handed over the seized animals to the airport police for further investigation and action. Delhi: IGI Airport Customs Seize 26 iPhone 16 Pro Max Hidden in Woman Passenger’s Vanity Bag Travelling From Hong Kong.

Ball Pythons Seized at Visakhapatnam Airport

