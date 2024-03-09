A video going viral on social media shows a shared auto-rickshaw driver allegedly driving the three-wheeler with two passengers sitting beside him. The video was shared by a user on X, formerly Twitter, who tagged the Mumbai traffic police and demanded strict action. "This does not belong to any rural India. This is from Bandra station, Mumbai," the user said in its tweet. The user also stated there no traffic rules and regulations were followed. Reacting to the viral video, the Mumbai police said that they informed the Bandra Traffic Division to take necessary action. Accident Caught on Camera in Bhiwandi: Two Killed, Three Injured After Speeding Auto-Rickshaw Rams Into Divider in Maharashtra; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

This Is From Bandra Station

This does not belong to any rural India. This is from Bandra station, Mumbai. No traffic rules and regulations by Mumbai traffic cops. @MTPHereToHelp @CPMumbaiPolice #Mumbai #Bandra pic.twitter.com/6mSp5HGyag — Digu 🇮🇳 (@SarmaWay) March 9, 2024

