In a significant development ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections 2025, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), on Friday, January 17, released its second list of 30 candidates. The party has fielded Vishvanath Agarwal from New Delhi and Zameel from Kalkaji as part of its strategy to make a strong debut in the national capital. The Delhi Assembly elections will take place on February 5, with the vote counting and results for all 70 seats scheduled for February 8. Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: NCP Releases First List of 11 Candidates for Vidhan Sabha Polls; Check All Names Here.

NCP Releases 2nd List of 30 Candidates

NCP releases a list of 30 candidates for the upcoming #DelhiElection2025 pic.twitter.com/3QsCAMrgFv — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)